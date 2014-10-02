(Releads on stocks, adds details and comment)

MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia stock indexes fell on Thursday morning, weighed down by sliding oil prices, but the rouble strengthened in line with other emerging market currencies.

At 0810 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS stock index was down 0.9 percent to 1,103 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 1.1 percent lower at 1,385 points.

The indexes had opened flat but quickly turned negative, reacting to a sharp fall in oil, prices for which are being driven down by abundant supply.

Brent slid over a dollar on Thursday morning to below $93 per barrel, its lowest level since mid-2012.

"One of the main factors of the correction (in Russian stocks) is undoubtedly the continuing fall in the oil price," Investcafe analyst Timur Nigmatullin said in a morning note.

"The development of events is hard to predict, but for now I don't see any grounds for improvement."

He said Russian stocks were also being weighed down by a downward correction on Wall Street, as well as disappointment over the European Union's decision earlier this week to leave its sanctions against Russia in place.

A ceasefire in eastern Ukraine agreed a month ago is coming under strain, with 10 civilians killed by shelling in Donetsk on Wednesday, and fighting around the city's airport.

Despite the sharp fall in the oil price the rouble was resilient, moving up from record lows plumbed earlier this week. It was moving in line with other emerging market currencies, which are regaining ground as the dollar edges down from multi-year highs.

The rouble was 0.2 percent stronger against the dollar at 36.61 and flat at 50.00 versus the euro . The rouble was also 0.2 percent stronger at 44.29 against the dollar-euro basket.

(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Catherine Evans)