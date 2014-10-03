(Adds details and comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW Oct 3 The Russian rouble hit a new
all-time low against the dollar on Friday, falling below the
level where the central bank automatically defends it, as
markets fretted over falling oil prices and continued fighting
in eastern Ukraine despite a month-old ceasefire.
At 1416 GMT the rouble was down 0.89 percent at 39.91 to the
dollar, having earlier hit an all-time low of 39.95
.
The steep fall against the dollar in part reflected strong
U.S. jobs data on Friday that boosted the dollar globally. In
contrast the rouble was up against the euro, gaining 0.24
percent to 49.97.
This left the rouble 0.28 percent weaker at 44.43 against
the dollar-euro basket monitored by the central bank.
Earlier the rouble had weakened as far as 44.55, setting a
new all-time low against the basket and triggering automatic
central bank interventions.
The central bank automatically intervenes when the rouble
weakens beyond 44.40 against the basket, the edge of the
rouble's corridor. The rouble first breached this level on Oct.
1, prompting the central bank's first interventions to support
the rouble since May.
Traders said that it was likely that the central bank had
moved the corridor twice during Friday. Once the bank has spent
$350 million on interventions it automatically moves the
rouble's trading corridor by 5 kopecks. As of Thursday the
corridor stretched from 35.40 to 44.40.
The rouble was also hit by a renewed slide in oil prices,
with Brent shedding a dollar to $92.50 on Friday.
"The risk that Brent will go below $90 for a short period of
time: that is less like a possibility and more like a
probability right now. Of course that weighs on the rouble,"
said VTB Capital analyst Maxim Korovin.
Russian stock indexes were volatile, but moved up in late
trading. They were tracking stronger global markets, which
reversed large declines seen on Thursday, helped by the strong
U.S. jobs numbers.
The dollar-denominated RTS was up 0.2 percent at
1,097 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 1 percent
higher at 1,390.
This follows steep declines on Thursday linked to the
falling oil price, as well as a resumption of fighting in
eastern Ukraine, where separatist rebels were attacking
government forces holding the airport of the regional capital
Donetsk.
"There are no grounds for optimism," BCS analyst Mark
Bradford said in a morning note.
He added that the Russian market was under pressure because
of geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Syria, as well as
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to wind
down its monetary stimulus.
"The uncertainty over the lifting of sanctions (over
Ukraine) has been transformed into worry about the threat of
introducing new measures if the separatists continue the
offensive in eastern Ukraine," he wrote.
Shares in Russian mobile phone company MTS fell 10
percent, on the first day of trading following a week-long
suspension because of a reorganisation of the company that
integrates its regional subsidiaries.
The large fall was expected, pricing in market moves over
the previous week, and negative sentiment caused by a criminal
case involving MTS's owner, the Sistema conglomerate,
whose chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov was placed under house
arrest last month.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting By Jason Bush and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)