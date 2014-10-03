(Adds details and comment, updates prices)

MOSCOW Oct 3 The Russian rouble hit a new all-time low against the dollar on Friday, falling below the level where the central bank automatically defends it, as markets fretted over falling oil prices and continued fighting in eastern Ukraine despite a month-old ceasefire.

At 1416 GMT the rouble was down 0.89 percent at 39.91 to the dollar, having earlier hit an all-time low of 39.95 .

The steep fall against the dollar in part reflected strong U.S. jobs data on Friday that boosted the dollar globally. In contrast the rouble was up against the euro, gaining 0.24 percent to 49.97.

This left the rouble 0.28 percent weaker at 44.43 against the dollar-euro basket monitored by the central bank.

Earlier the rouble had weakened as far as 44.55, setting a new all-time low against the basket and triggering automatic central bank interventions.

The central bank automatically intervenes when the rouble weakens beyond 44.40 against the basket, the edge of the rouble's corridor. The rouble first breached this level on Oct. 1, prompting the central bank's first interventions to support the rouble since May.

Traders said that it was likely that the central bank had moved the corridor twice during Friday. Once the bank has spent $350 million on interventions it automatically moves the rouble's trading corridor by 5 kopecks. As of Thursday the corridor stretched from 35.40 to 44.40.

The rouble was also hit by a renewed slide in oil prices, with Brent shedding a dollar to $92.50 on Friday.

"The risk that Brent will go below $90 for a short period of time: that is less like a possibility and more like a probability right now. Of course that weighs on the rouble," said VTB Capital analyst Maxim Korovin.

Russian stock indexes were volatile, but moved up in late trading. They were tracking stronger global markets, which reversed large declines seen on Thursday, helped by the strong U.S. jobs numbers.

The dollar-denominated RTS was up 0.2 percent at 1,097 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 1 percent higher at 1,390.

This follows steep declines on Thursday linked to the falling oil price, as well as a resumption of fighting in eastern Ukraine, where separatist rebels were attacking government forces holding the airport of the regional capital Donetsk.

"There are no grounds for optimism," BCS analyst Mark Bradford said in a morning note.

He added that the Russian market was under pressure because of geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Syria, as well as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to wind down its monetary stimulus.

"The uncertainty over the lifting of sanctions (over Ukraine) has been transformed into worry about the threat of introducing new measures if the separatists continue the offensive in eastern Ukraine," he wrote.

Shares in Russian mobile phone company MTS fell 10 percent, on the first day of trading following a week-long suspension because of a reorganisation of the company that integrates its regional subsidiaries.

The large fall was expected, pricing in market moves over the previous week, and negative sentiment caused by a criminal case involving MTS's owner, the Sistema conglomerate, whose chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov was placed under house arrest last month.

(Reporting By Jason Bush and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)