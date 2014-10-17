* Russian firms need roubles for VAT payments
MOSCOW, Oct 17 A slight recovery in oil prices
and the start of the end-of-month tax period dragged the rouble
off record lows on Friday, providing some much-needed relief for
Russia's ailing currency.
The rouble has been pummelled by risk aversion to Russian
assets because of the Ukraine crisis, a dramatic slump in oil
prices to multi-year lows and Western sanctions, which have
restricted Russian firms' access to international capital.
Russia's central bank has spent over $11 billion defending
the rouble between Oct. 1 and 15, the latest period for which
bank data are available, and over $50 billion so far this year.
"The exporters have appeared. Russian firms need to pay VAT
on Monday and the market rate for dollar/rouble was far higher
than the central bank's official rate, which suits them - plus
oil is becoming more expensive," said a dealer at a large
Western bank in Moscow.
At 1340 GMT, the rouble was 0.09 percent stronger against
the dollar at 40.83 after earlier hitting a new
al-time low of 41.15. It also strengthened slightly against the
euro, gaining 0.04 percent to trade at 52.22.
That left the currency 0.07 percent stronger at 45.96
against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses
to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
The central bank said early on Friday it had shifted the
rouble's trading band 30 kopecks higher, to 37.25 to 46.25
against the basket, and that it had spent around $1.8 billion
defending the rouble on Oct. 15.
The bank automatically steps in to defend the rouble once it
reaches the upper limits of its trading band, moving the band by
5 kopecks every time it has spent $350 million in interventions.
RECOVERING OIL
The rouble sank beyond the new limits of its trading band in
the first hour of trading on Friday, drawing further
interventions from the central bank, but clawed back losses in
afternoon trading in Moscow as oil prices moved higher.
The price for international crude benchmark Brent
briefly rose above $87 per barrel, having gained more than $3
since Thursday's low, as some investors bought back into a
market they said was oversold.
Russia depends on oil and gas sales for up to half of its
federal budget revenues.
Greater risk appetite on global markets after several days
of heavy selling also helped lift sentiment among those
investing in Russian shares.
By 1340 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS index was up
2 percent at 1,066 points, and its rouble-based peer MICEX
traded 1.6 percent higher at 1,382 points.
There were few signs of progress in talks between Russia,
Ukraine and European governments on solving the crisis in
Ukraine on Friday, with the Kremlin saying the talks were "full
of misunderstandings and disagreements".
Many in the market were watching the talks for any sign that
the West's sanctions regime against Russia could be eased.
However, serious disagreements between Russia and the West
remain over the implementation of a peace agreement in eastern
Ukraine.
