* Russian firms need roubles for VAT payments

* Stabilisation of oil prices helps shore up sentiment

* Improved global risk appetite also provides support (Updates to reflect afternoon trading)

MOSCOW, Oct 17 A slight recovery in oil prices and the start of the end-of-month tax period dragged the rouble off record lows on Friday, providing some much-needed relief for Russia's ailing currency.

The rouble has been pummelled by risk aversion to Russian assets because of the Ukraine crisis, a dramatic slump in oil prices to multi-year lows and Western sanctions, which have restricted Russian firms' access to international capital.

Russia's central bank has spent over $11 billion defending the rouble between Oct. 1 and 15, the latest period for which bank data are available, and over $50 billion so far this year.

"The exporters have appeared. Russian firms need to pay VAT on Monday and the market rate for dollar/rouble was far higher than the central bank's official rate, which suits them - plus oil is becoming more expensive," said a dealer at a large Western bank in Moscow.

At 1340 GMT, the rouble was 0.09 percent stronger against the dollar at 40.83 after earlier hitting a new al-time low of 41.15. It also strengthened slightly against the euro, gaining 0.04 percent to trade at 52.22.

That left the currency 0.07 percent stronger at 45.96 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

The central bank said early on Friday it had shifted the rouble's trading band 30 kopecks higher, to 37.25 to 46.25 against the basket, and that it had spent around $1.8 billion defending the rouble on Oct. 15.

The bank automatically steps in to defend the rouble once it reaches the upper limits of its trading band, moving the band by 5 kopecks every time it has spent $350 million in interventions.

RECOVERING OIL

The rouble sank beyond the new limits of its trading band in the first hour of trading on Friday, drawing further interventions from the central bank, but clawed back losses in afternoon trading in Moscow as oil prices moved higher.

The price for international crude benchmark Brent briefly rose above $87 per barrel, having gained more than $3 since Thursday's low, as some investors bought back into a market they said was oversold.

Russia depends on oil and gas sales for up to half of its federal budget revenues.

Greater risk appetite on global markets after several days of heavy selling also helped lift sentiment among those investing in Russian shares.

By 1340 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2 percent at 1,066 points, and its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 1.6 percent higher at 1,382 points.

There were few signs of progress in talks between Russia, Ukraine and European governments on solving the crisis in Ukraine on Friday, with the Kremlin saying the talks were "full of misunderstandings and disagreements".

Many in the market were watching the talks for any sign that the West's sanctions regime against Russia could be eased. However, serious disagreements between Russia and the West remain over the implementation of a peace agreement in eastern Ukraine.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Jason Bush and Gareth Jones)