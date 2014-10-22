MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian shares opened higher on Wednesday while the rouble was steady, reflecting reviving global risk appetite and shrugging off a failure of Russia and Ukraine to reach a gas deal.

At 0630 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.4 percent to 1,068 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX was 0.3 percent higher at 1,387 points.

Russia's indexes have risen every day this week, following global stock markets which are reviving from large falls seen last week. Asian markets were up on Wednesday, after Wall Street saw its largest one-day gain of the year on Tuesday.

The Russian market rose despite the failure of talks in Brussels on Tuesday to finalise a deal aimed at settling a long-standing dispute between Russia and Ukraine over gas supplies. A deal is now expected next week.

Shares in gas company Gazprom were up 0.2 percent, broadly similar to the market.

"Although Russia and Ukraine failed yesterday to reach an accord on gas supplies for the coming winter, significant progress was made, and details are likely to be worked out next week," Alfa Bank analysts said in a note.

Investors in Russia are also watching parliamentary elections in Ukraine on Sunday, where a strong showing by nationalist forces could undermine an already shaky ceasefire in the country's east.

Zerich Capital analyst Elena Shishkina said in a note that the Russian market was being held back by continuing violence in Ukraine, and by fears that rating agency Standard and Poors will lower Russia's sovereign rating when it reviews it on Friday.

"The probability of this event is not great, but this year investors have risked enough and in the last two months of the year they want to take a break from risks," she said.

The price of oil, a key driver of Russian asset prices, was little changed on Wednesday, with benchmark Brent hovering just above $86 per barrel.

The rouble was little changed, stabilising for a second day after sharp falls. It is typically supported towards the end of the month by tax payments requiring companies to convert foreign currency earnings into roubles.

The rouble was 0.07 percent stronger against the dollar at 40.94 and lost 0.05 percent to 52.14 versus the euro.

This has left the currency 0.01 percent stronger at 45.97 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)