(Adds details and comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian stocks fell on Wednesday
and the rouble resumed its decline, a day after Russia and
Ukraine failed to finalise a deal on gas supplies, and ahead of
a sovereign rating review by Standard and Poor's on Friday.
The rouble's fall intensified sharply after oil giant
Rosneft requested almost $50 billion in financial aid from the
government, underscoring the scale of the financial difficulties
imposed on Russia by Western sanctions over Ukraine.
Russian indexes had opened higher, reflecting reviving
global risk appetite after Wall Street saw its largest one-day
gain of the year on Tuesday. But the gains in Russia proved
fleeting, with the indexes sinking into the red during the
afternoon.
At 1310 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was
down 1.2 percent at 1,052 points, while the rouble-based MICEX
was 0.6 percent lower at 1,376 points.
Even a rise in oil prices, usually a key driver of Russian
assets, failed to lift spirits. Brent was trading just under $87
a barrel, up from last week's multi-year low of $82.6.
"Investors are cautious even though oil prices have been
rising quite substantially," said Timur Nigmatullin, an analyst
at Investcafe.
He said Russian stocks were being weighed down by fears that
other rating agencies could lower Russia's sovereign rating,
following Moody's, which cut the rating last week. Standard and
Poor's is due to review its rating on Friday.
"The probability of this event (an S&P downgrade) is not
great, but this year investors have risked enough and in the
last two months of the year they want to take a break from
risks," Zerich Capital analyst Elena Shishkina said in a note.
Disappointment over the failure to ink a gas agreement
between Russia and Ukraine is also behind investor caution.
Talks in Brussels on Tuesday failed to finalise a deal aimed
at settling a long-standing dispute over gas supplies, linked to
wider tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukrainian
political crisis. Talks resume next week.
SANCTIONS RISK
While Russia's energy minister said he was optimistic that a
deal could soon be reached, Ukraine's prime minister said he was
sceptical.
"Now there is high uncertainty over the solving of the so
called gas problem," said Nigmatullin. "The results of these
talks could significantly influence the geopolitical risks
connected with Russia, in particular the tightening or easing of
(Western) sanctions."
Shares in gas company Gazprom were down 0.9
percent in rouble terms, underperforming the market.
"Although Russia and Ukraine failed yesterday to reach an
accord on gas supplies for the coming winter, significant
progress was made, and details are likely to be worked out next
week," Alfa Bank analysts said in a note.
Investors in Russia are also watching parliamentary
elections in Ukraine on Sunday, where a strong showing by
nationalist forces could undermine an already shaky ceasefire in
the country's east.
The rouble showed signs of stabilising during the morning,
only to slip down in the afternoon. It is typically supported
towards the end of the month by tax payments requiring companies
to convert foreign currency earnings into roubles.
The rouble was 0.78 percent weaker against the dollar at
41.24 and lost 0.29 percent to 52.26 versus the
euro.
This has left the currency 0.47 percent weaker at 46.20
against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses
to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
The rouble's decline accelerated after Russia's Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said that Rosneft had requested 2
trillion ($48.5 billion) in financial assistance from a
sovereign wealth fund.
Siluanov has previously said that any financial support to
Rosneft would be a fraction of the amount requested.
Traders said Rosneft's request was one factor behind the
downward pressure, which also reflected the fact that exporters
who need roubles to pay taxes had largely withdrawn from the
market by the evening.
BCS analyst Ivan Kopeikin said in a note said that along
with higher oil prices, the rouble should be supported in the
coming days from new measures unveiled by the central bank and
the Finance Ministry.
The central bank will launch forex repos in dollars from
Oct. 29, while the finance ministry will begin making forex
deposits from early next month, in both cases helping to address
a shortfall in foreign currency.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Jason Bush and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by
Alison Williams)