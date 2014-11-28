(Updates prices, adds detail on shares and budget)
MOSCOW Nov 28 Russia's rouble and shares hit
new lows on Friday as oil prices collapsed after OPEC decided to
leave its output unchanged despite heavy oversupply.
At 1000 GMT, the rouble was around 2.2 percent below the
previous close at 49.72 roubles per dollar, and
1.7 percent weaker against the euro at 61.94 roubles
.
It earlier hit an all-time low of 49.90 to the dollar.
Traders said market moves were exacerbated by thin volumes,
which mean that even small purchases of foreign currency were
able to move the market.
Brent crude was last trading at around $72 a barrel
after falling as much as $6.50 a barrel a day earlier, when the
OPEC oil producer group made known its decision not to cut its
output targets.
"Yesterday's rouble drop has more legs amid a negative
outlook on crude," Maxim Korovin, a forex analyst at VTB Capital
bank in Moscow, said in a note.
Oil and gas account for around two-thirds of Russian
exports, making the rouble and other Russian assets sensitive to
changes in the oil price.
A senior Finance Ministry official said late on Thursday
that Russia's budget policy should be adapted to low oil prices,
saying he saw a scenario of $80 per barrel in the coming years
as moderately optimistic.
Such an oil price fall would necessitate major changes to
Russia's recently adopted budget, which envisages an average oil
price of around $100 a barrel.
Russia's central bank let the rouble float this month after
spending over $70 billion defending the currency this year. But
it has warned it could still carry out ad hoc interventions to
defend the rouble if needed.
The rouble is down over 30 percent against the dollar since
the start of the year, making it one of the worst-performing
emerging-market currencies.
The currency's slide has had a strong impact on Russian
shares. On Friday, the dollar-denominated RTS index was
3.4 percent lower at 972 points, after earlier hitting a
five-year low of 969 points, while the rouble-denominated MICEX
index edged up 0.1 percent to 1,533 points.
Domestic-focused stocks performed poorly, while some Russian
commodities exporters were lifted by the weaker currency, since
it boosts the rouble value of their export earnings.
Top bank Sberbank fell 1.3 percent, while Norilsk
Nickel rose over 2 percent. Top oil producer Rosneft
was down 1 percent.
