UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Jan 14 The Russian rouble weakened on market opening in Moscow on Wednesday, tracking down lower oil prices.
At 0704 GMT the rouble was 1.6 percent weaker against the dollar at 66.30 and 1.5 percent weaker against the euro at 78.20. (Reporting by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February