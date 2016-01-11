* Rouble falls 0.7 pct v dollar as oil hits 12-year low
* But currency holding up well compared with fall a year ago
(Adds details, context and quotes, updates prices)
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Jan 11 The Russian rouble edged further
down on Monday as oil prices touched a new 12-year low, but
there was little sign of the panic among investors seen a year
ago when the currency nose-dived.
Russia has been hit hard by a collapse in crude prices that
began in 2014, and looks set for further pain now that oil is
brushing close to $30 per barrel - well below the $50 average
assumed for this year by the government.
The rouble was down 0.7 percent against the dollar at 75.27
at 1240 GMT, and was down 1.7 percent versus the
euro at 81.99.
Russian share indexes were more heavily hit, reacting to
slumping Asian markets as well as the falling oil price.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 4.2
percent at 706 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was
3.5 percent lower at 1,687 points.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was down 2.4 percent at $32.74 per barrel on
Monday, having earlier touched 32.44, its lowest level since
2004.
Oil prices are being weighed down by worries about an
economic slowdown in China, where stock markets fell again on
Monday after plunging last week, which have compounded the
effect of a global crude glut.
"The reason for such a sharp devaluation of the rouble is
oil," MFX Broker analyst Artem Zvyagilsky said in a note. "The
fears of investors have strengthened concerning the Chinese
economy, and also global demand for oil."
The renewed oil price plunge since the start of this year
has dragged the rouble back towards a record low of 80.1 seen in
December 2014, when the central bank had to hike its policy rate
by 6.5 points to bolster confidence in the currency.
This time, however, the decline has been more restrained,
with little sign it is being driven by panic-selling among the
general public - a factor that had influenced the central bank's
intervention in 2014.
The rouble has shed 2.2 percent against the dollar so far
this year - far less than Brent which has plunged by 12 percent.
"Currently the rouble looks relatively good if you take into
account the oil price," said ING's Russia economist Dmitry
Polevoy.
BALANCE OF PAYMENTS
The rouble's performance partly reflects a stable balance of
payments position, which has held up well despite the plunge in
prices for exports such as oil, he added.
Russia recently revised up its estimate of the current
account surplus in the third quarter of 2015, to $7.5 billion
from $5.4 billion, illustrating how the country has been able to
adjust to lower oil prices by reining in its demand for imports.
The current account typically strengthens during the first
quarter, a factor that should lend support to the rouble over
the coming months.
"We are not proponents of the view that oil prices at $30
per barrel will materially affect the rouble," analysts at Citi
said in a report on Monday.
"The strong expected balance of payments position should
limit the scope for the USD/RUB to go up significantly higher
from our current forecast 71 level over the next 6 to 12
months."
Many analysts are also not convinced that oil prices will
stay near their present 12-year lows for long. Many forecasters
still predict some rebound even as they lower their predictions:
on Monday Merrill Lynch said it had dropped its average 2016 oil
price forecast from to $46 per barrel from $50.
Whereas 2014's slump in the rouble pushed inflation to
almost 17 percent, the latest currency slide is not expected to
have such a dramatic impact because prices had already been
pushed so high a year ago.
"Very favourable base effects are pulling year-on-year
inflation lower," analysts at Barclays said in a recent report.
Nevertheless, the risk of higher inflation means analysts
increasingly expect the central bank to hold off from cutting
interest rates when it meets at the end of this month, and to
delay a cut at least until its next meeting in March.
That could also delay a recovery from an economic slump,
with most economists expecting the economy to contract further
this year, albeit at a slower pace than in 2015.
But the rouble's relative resilience to the latest oil price
slide doesn't mean that Russia has nothing to worry about.
In particular, analysts are concerned about the medium-term
implications for the government's finances, which depend heavily
on revenues from oil and gas.
"The situation is still not critical, but if oil prices stay
at these stress levels for long, 2017 will present even larger
challenges," said Citi analysts.
(Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Pravin Char)