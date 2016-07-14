MOSCOW, July 14 The Russian rouble strengthened
on Thursday, supported by companies' accumulation of roubles for
dividend payments and shrugging off a plunge in the oil price on
Wednesday.
At 0800 GMT, the rouble was 0.4 percent stronger against the
dollar at 63.59 and had gained 0.3 percent to
70.57 versus the euro.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was up 0.6 percent at $46.6 a barrel, after sliding
by almost 5 percent on Wednesday, in turn reversing gains of a
similar magnitude on Tuesday.
Despite these oil price gyrations the rouble has been
relatively stable, which analysts said showed that the forex
market has found an equilibrium based on the need for companies
to accumulate roubles for approaching dividend payments.
"We can talk about a balance of supply and demand in the
context of dividend payments, which was found precisely in the
region of 64 roubles per dollar," Instaforex analyst Igor
Kovalev said in a note.
He added that although the conversion of these dividends by
foreign investors would soon begin to weigh on the rouble, the
onset of Russia's monthly tax period next week would provide
compensatory demand for roubles.
Russian share indexes were mixed, rising in dollar terms but
falling rouble terms, reflecting the slight strengthening of the
rouble.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.3 percent
to 955 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.4
percent lower at 1,929 points.
