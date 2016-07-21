MOSCOW, July 21 The Russian rouble was steady on Thursday, with greater rouble liquidity provision from the central bank offsetting support from higher oil prices and impending tax payments.

At 0755 GMT, the rouble was virtually unchanged at 63.75 against the dollar and at 70.31 versus the euro .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3 percent at $47.3 a barrel.

The rouble was also underpinned by exporters converting foreign currency earnings into roubles ahead of monthly tax payments next week.

However, greater central bank liquidity provision offset those positive factors. On Tuesday the central bank sharply increased the limit on its weekly repo auction to 570 billion roubles ($9 bln) from 120 billion roubles, the most on offer since the end of May.

"One shouldn't exclude the influence on the rouble from the arrival of additional liquidity in the (banking) system as a result of the weekly repo auction, in which the central bank significantly increased the limit ahead of the active phase of the tax period," analysts at Rosbank said in a note.

Russian shares were also subdued on Thursday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.1 percent at 948 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.2 percent higher at 1,919 points.

($1 = 63.6600 roubles) (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Susan Fenton)