MOSCOW, July 4 Shares in Russian telecom
providers rose on Tuesday on hopes that lawmakers may postpone
approving a data storage law that would increase costs for
mobile phone companies.
Russia has been considering implementing a law requiring
telecoms operators to store all user-generated data, such as
phone calls and text and video messages, for six months starting
from mid-2018.
The draft law is part of what the government calls
counter-terrorism amendments to bolster state security, but for
telecom companies would mean new bureaucratic hurdles and
increased spending on new hardware. They have opposed the law,
saying it would hurt their profits and they would have to raise
tariffs.
Vedomosti daily said on Tuesday that parliament may now
postpone approval of the law, proposed by lawmaker Irina
Yarovaya, well into 2023.
The so-called Yarovaya law would require telecom companies
to spend as much as a combined $37 billion on additional
equipment and data centres, Alfa Bank said in a note.
Shares in Russia's largest mobile-phone provider MTS
were up 0.4 percent, while shares in the
second-biggest telecom company Megafon rose 2.4
percent.
Telecom companies outperformed Moscow's benchmark stock
index Micex, which was up just 0.1 percent at 1,903.9,
and the dollar-traded RTS index, which was up 0.4
percent at 1,013.2.
The rouble was relatively steady in light trade as the U.S.
market was closed for Independence Day, trading at 59.2 against
the dollar and at 67.2 against the
euro.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was down 0.4 percent at $49.45 a barrel, limiting
the rouble's upside.
The rouble is likely to continue gradually weakening amid
dividend payments by Russian companies that foreign investors
usually convert into dollars, analysts at ING Bank said in a
note.
The market is also waiting for an expected meeting between
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin
during the G20 summit in Germany on July 7-8.
(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and
Susan Fenton)