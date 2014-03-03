MOSCOW, March 3 Russia's central bank sold up to
$10 billion, or 2 percent of its gold and foreign exchange
reserves, to stem the rouble's fall on Monday, Moscow foreign
exchange dealers estimated.
"There have been some $11 billion (of foreign currency) sold
today, some $10 billion came from the central bank," said
Mikhail Paley, a dealer at VTB Capital.
"There is no one aside from the central bank selling (forex)
today," said a dealer at a large Western bank, adding that the
central bank sold "up to $10 billion."
The central bank releases its interventions in foreign
exchange markets only with a two-day lag.
At 1050 GMT the rouble was trading 2.1 percent down against
the dollar on the day at 36.49.
The central bank's reserves stood at $493.4 billion,
according to the latest data.
