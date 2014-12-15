UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Dec 15 The Russian central bank said on Monday it had conducted 26.41 billion roubles ($453.76 million) worth of forex market interventions on Dec. 11.
The central bank releases its interventions data with a two-day lag. ($1 = 58.2022 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts