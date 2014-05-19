* MICEX above 1,400 points first times since March 3
* Rouble at its strongest since early February
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, May 19 Russian assets added to their
gains on Monday after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to
return to their bases after holding drills near the Ukraine
border.
At 0905 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was
up 1.2 percent to 1,408.4 points on the news, after trading
around 0.7 percent higher earlier in the session.
Putin's office said he had issued the order because the
spring manoeuvres were over. The move could also be intended to
ease tension in Russia's standoff with the West over Ukraine
before Kiev holds a presidential election on
Sunday.
A NATO officer in Brussels said there had been no sign of
the troops returning to their bases, however.
MICEX is trading above 1,400 points for the first time since
March 3, when Moscow stocks plummeted after parliament
rubberstamped Putin's right to intervene militarily in Ukraine.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.6 percent
on the day to 1,281.9 points, double the daily gains seen
earlier in the session.
The rouble firmed 0.5 percent against the dollar
and the euro, trading at 34.58 and
47.40, respectively, its strongest since early February.
That left the rouble 0.5 percent stronger at 40.41 against
the dollar-euro basket that the central bank uses to
guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
Investors in Russian assets are also awaiting Putin's visit
to China on Tuesday and Wednesday. They are keen to see whether
the two sides sign a long-term contract for Russia to supply
gas.
"The confrontation between Russia and the West because of
the Ukrainian crisis has significantly increased the risks of
investing in Russian securities and the signing of the contract
with China would give a push for Gazprom shares and may also
serve as an impetus for the growth in other stocks," Anastasia
Sosnova, an analyst at Rossiyski Capital, wrote in a note.
Also in the spotlight this week will be Russia's annual
economic forum in the northern city of St. Petersburg, a
traditional showcase for investment opportunities in Russia.
But many Western chief executives have declined to attend,
giving in to pressure from the United States to distance
themselves from Russia over Moscow's annexation of Crimea and
its continued involvement in Ukraine's affairs.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)