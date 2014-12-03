MOSCOW Dec 3 The MICEX index of Russian stocks rose above 1,600 points on Wednesday for the first time since March 2012. At 0802 GMT the MICEX was up 1.2 percent on the day at 1,602 points.

The rouble-based MICEX is helped by a weakening of the rouble. In contrast the dollar-based RTS stock index was down 0.5 percent on Wednesday at 921 points, close to a five-year low. (Reporting By Jason Bush; editing by Katya Golubkova)