MOSCOW, April 23 Russia's Finance Ministry said
on Wednesday it had cancelled its weekly treasury bond auction
as the bids received did not adequately reflect the value of the
securities.
The ministry had planned to sell up to 20 billion roubles
($560 million) worth of 11-year and six-year bonds.
But the auction was called off "due to a lack of bids at
price levels that would adequately reflect the credit quality of
the bonds," the ministry said in a statement.
The auction has been cancelled for the third week in a row.
(Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing
by Jason Bush)