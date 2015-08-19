Nikkei rises as yen strength wanes but still poised for weekly loss
* Abe's school controversy had weighed on sentiment this week
MOSCOW Aug 19 Russian central bank's decision to introduce a floating rouble rate regime last year has caused volatility on the forex market but helped to prevent bankruptcies and unemployment, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Russian rouble has lost around a half of its value since last year hit by Western sanctions put on Moscow due to its role in the Ukraine crisis, along with falling oil prices. Weak rouble helps to offset exporters' losses. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Abe's school controversy had weighed on sentiment this week
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.