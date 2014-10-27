MOSCOW Oct 27 The Russian rouble opened 0.2 percent stronger against the dollar on Monday after S&P reaffirmed Russia's sovereign rating.

At 0605 GMT, the rouble was at 41.91 versus the dollar .

Standard & Poor's ratings agency affirmed Russia's sovereign rating on Friday at a notch above junk status, warning a downgrade may follow if more sanctions are imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukrainian conflict. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)