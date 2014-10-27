UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Oct 27 The Russian rouble opened 0.2 percent stronger against the dollar on Monday after S&P reaffirmed Russia's sovereign rating.
At 0605 GMT, the rouble was at 41.91 versus the dollar .
Standard & Poor's ratings agency affirmed Russia's sovereign rating on Friday at a notch above junk status, warning a downgrade may follow if more sanctions are imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukrainian conflict. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts