MOSCOW Oct 29 The rouble weakened against both the dollar and the euro in early trade on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was 0.38 percent weaker against the dollar at 42.62 and lost 0.5 percent to trade at 54.32 versus the euro.

The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices, broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis and demand for foreign currency from Russian firms shut out of international capital markets. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)