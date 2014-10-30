MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's rouble currency opened sharply weaker on Thursday, hitting a new all-time low of over 43 roubles per dollar.

By 0708 GMT, the rouble had recovered slightly but was still 0.42 percent weaker against the dollar at 43.37 and lost 0.07 percent to trade at 54.67 versus the euro .

The rouble has lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar this year on falling oil prices, risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis and demand for foreign currency from Russian firms shut out of Western capital markets. (Reporting and writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)