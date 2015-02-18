(Adds details and comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW Feb 18 The rouble and Russian stocks
rose strongly on Wednesday after Ukrainian troops began to pull
out from a besieged town in the Donbass region.
At 1450 GMT the rouble was up 1.9 percent against the dollar
at 61.29 and 2.1 percent stronger at 69.76
against the euro.
The dollar-based RTS stock index was up 4.6 percent
to 936 points while the rouble-based MICEX was up 1.5
percent at 1,821.
The gains came despite a steep fall in the oil price,
reversing the situation earlier in the day, when Russian markets
had been supported by stronger oil but weighed down by worries
about the situation in Ukraine.
Oil benchmark Brent, which had risen strongly on Tuesday
evening to a two-month high, was down 1.3 percent on Wednesday
to $61.75 a barrel.
Tom Levinson, forex analyst at Sberbank Investment Research,
said investors hoped that Ukraine's withdrawal from the
embattled town of Debaltseve meant last week's Minsk peace deal
would still be implemented and tougher Western sanctions against
Russia avoided.
"The newsflow out of Ukraine has been on balance positive
today," he said. "The market doesn't really care which way that
issue (of Debaltseve) is resolved. It just wants some clarity so
that 'Minsk II' and the ceasefire agreement can move to the next
steps."
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko announced on Wednesday
that the country's forces were carrying out a "planned and
organised" departure from the town, which has been under siege
by Russian-backed separatists for weeks.
The rebels' attack on Debaltseve has been condemned by
Western governments as a breach of the peace agreement, but they
have also expressed hopes that the deal could still be salvaged.
The fate of the Minsk deal is a crucial driver for Russian
financial markets as it is likely to determine the future course
of Western sanctions against Russia.
On the bond market, there was also sign of reviving investor
appetite. Russia's Finance Ministry sold 15 billion roubles
($240 million) of OFZ treasury bonds at two auctions, the whole
amount on offer.
