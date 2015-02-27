(Adds details and comments, updates prices)

MOSCOW Feb 27 The rouble and Russian shares fell on Friday, ending the month on a cautious note after a rally the day before, as support from monthly taxes waned and oil prices remained volatile.

At 1550 GMT the Russian currency was down 1 percent to 61.73 against the dollar and by a similar amount against the euro at 69.32.

Stocks also fell. The dollar-based RTS index fell 1.7 percent to 897 points. The rouble-based MICEX fell 0.1 percent to 1,759.

Russian markets are linked to the oil price, which rose this week, underpinning Thursday's rally. However, the oil price has been highly volatile, leaving investors wary after recent gains.

Although oil benchmark Brent was up around 2 percent on Friday to $61.3 per barrel, it had fallen a similar amount on Thursday evening.

Petr Neimyshev, a forex trader at Otkritie, said the rouble's decline was normal at the end of the month, when exporters stop converting foreign currency to pay monthly taxes.

"Feburary (forex) flows have finished and we are now refocusing on March's external debt payments, which in the minds of market participants could outweigh the factor of a higher oil price," he said.

"I think the dollar-rouble pair will reach the region of 62.5-63 at the beginning of the month, and in the second half the rouble will again strengthen."

Russian companies need to repay $16.5 billion in foreign debts in March, up from $15.2 billion in February, according to central bank data.

Events in eastern Ukraine, where a ceasefire is being implemented, also red caution. Ukraine said three of its soldiers had been killed in the last 24 hours, a reminder that the truce remains fragile despite steps to withdraw heavy artillery, a key part of the agreement.

"Now one can say that both sides of the conflict have fulfilled one of the basic points of the new Minsk agreement," said Andrei Dirgin, head analyst at Alfa Forex, in a note. "Unfortunately, one can't yet talk about a full ceasefire, but a beginning has been laid."

Implementation of the Minsk 2 peace agreement to end the conflict is crucial for Russian markets, because it is likely to determine the future of Western sanctions against Russia.

