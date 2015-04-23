(Adds details and comment, updates prices)

MOSCOW, April 23 The Russian rouble made new gains on Thursday, supported by impending monthly tax payments that require the conversion of export earnings, and notwithstanding expectations the central bank will soon cut interest rates.

At 0840 GMT the rouble was 1.2 percent stronger against the dollar at 51.56 and had gained 1.2 percent to 55.25 versus the euro.

"The Russian currency is enjoying demand thanks to the tax week, however there's every reason to suppose that it won't conquer the level of 50 per dollar," Instaforex analyst Anton Fomin said in a note.

"Most probably, as it approaches that level the central bank will again enter the game, after which the rouble will again be under pressure."

The dollar briefly fell below 50 roubles per dollar in the middle of last week, only to then see a heavy sell-off, exacerbated by the central bank's decision on Monday to raise the rate at which it lends dollars to banks.

The central bank meets on April 30 to discuss its main rouble policy rate, the one-week minimum auction repo rate, which it is expected to cut given the rouble's strengthening and diminishing inflation concerns.

However, the rouble typically strengthens before major tax payments. On Monday and Tuesday Russian companies must pay VAT, mineral extraction tax and profits tax.

Russian stock indexes were mixed, in part reflecting the stronger rouble. The dollar-based RTS index was up 0.4 percent at 1,007 while the rouble-based MICEX fell 1.6 percent to 1,650 points. (Reporting By Jason Bush, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)