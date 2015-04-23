(Adds details and comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW, April 23 The Russian rouble made new
gains on Thursday, supported by impending monthly tax payments
that require the conversion of export earnings, and
notwithstanding expectations the central bank will soon cut
interest rates.
At 0840 GMT the rouble was 1.2 percent stronger against the
dollar at 51.56 and had gained 1.2 percent to
55.25 versus the euro.
"The Russian currency is enjoying demand thanks to the tax
week, however there's every reason to suppose that it won't
conquer the level of 50 per dollar," Instaforex analyst Anton
Fomin said in a note.
"Most probably, as it approaches that level the central bank
will again enter the game, after which the rouble will again be
under pressure."
The dollar briefly fell below 50 roubles per dollar in the
middle of last week, only to then see a heavy sell-off,
exacerbated by the central bank's decision on Monday to raise
the rate at which it lends dollars to banks.
The central bank meets on April 30 to discuss its main
rouble policy rate, the one-week minimum auction repo rate,
which it is expected to cut given the rouble's strengthening and
diminishing inflation concerns.
However, the rouble typically strengthens before major tax
payments. On Monday and Tuesday Russian companies must pay VAT,
mineral extraction tax and profits tax.
Russian stock indexes were mixed, in part reflecting the
stronger rouble. The dollar-based RTS index was up 0.4
percent at 1,007 while the rouble-based MICEX fell 1.6
percent to 1,650 points.
(Reporting By Jason Bush, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)