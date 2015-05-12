(Adds details and comments, updates prices)
MOSCOW May 12 The Russian rouble rose strongly
on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend passed without
negative news, and with a firming oil price lending support.
At 1525 GMT, the rouble was 1.7 percent stronger against the
dollar at 50.16 and up 1.4 percent to 56.43
versus the euro.
The rouble fell 1.2 percent against the dollar on Friday as
investors typically fix profits before extended holidays.
Brent crude oil, an important driver for all Russian
assets, was trading 2.2 percent higher on the day at just over
$66.3 a barrel.
Veles Capital analyst Alexander Kostyukov said in a note
that the external backdrop for Russian assets was moderately
positive on Tuesday as the main event during the holiday period
was the Chinese central bank's decision to cut interest rates.
China is a major market for Russian commodities and the
state of its economy helps drive the global oil price.
"Participants had already priced in various risks in the
Russian currency's exchange rate before the holidays, and
because nothing negative happened during the long weekend the
purchase of roubles has resumed," BCS Express analyst Ivan
Kopeikin said in a note. "An additional positive factor is the
resumption of the rise in oil prices."
He added that Russian companies will need to repay less than
$5 billion in foreign debts in May - well below the repayments
in March and April - which would keep demand for foreign
currency modest.
Teletrade analyst Alexander Egorov said in a note it was
entirely possible that the dollar would stabilise just above the
level of 50 roubles per dollar for the time being, but he
doubted that it would fall below this level as this would
provoke actions from the Russian central bank, which has
signalled concerns about excessive rouble strengthening.
"Any attempts to approach the level of 50 or fall below it
should be seen as a good opportunity to buy foreign currency,"
he said.
Russian stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday, reflecting the
impact of the stronger rouble, with the rouble-based MICEX index
down 0.7 percent at 1,697 points and the dollar-based RTS
up 0.5 percent at 1,065 points.
(Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Dominic Evans)