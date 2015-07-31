(Updates after rate decision.)

MOSCOW, July 31 The Russian rouble extended losses to reach a four-and-a-half-month low on Friday after the central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points and oil prices fell.

Although the rate cut to 11 percent was in line with analysts' expectations, some in the market had expected the central bank to leave rates on hold.

The fifth rate cut of the year came despite a recent bout of rouble weakness that threatens to exacerbate inflation trends.

At 1330 GMT, the rouble was around 1.3 percent weaker against the dollar at 60.54 and had lost 2.7 percent to 67.20 versus the euro. It earlier hit its lowest against the dollar since March 18.

The Russian currency is down over 3 percent against the dollar since the end of last week.

Analysts said rouble weakness might slow the pace of monetary policy easing at meetings later in the year, but many expected cautious rate cuts to continue.

The central bank halted its policy of buying foreign exchange to top up its reserves earlier this week because of market volatility, showing it remains alert to swings in the rouble.

On Friday, it sought to bolster confidence in the Russian currency by saying the decision to suspend the forex purchases would mean less pressure on the rouble in the third and fourth quarters.

Brent crude was trading at around $53.2 a barrel on Friday, 0.3 percent down on the day. It was earlier down over 1 percent, and its partial rebound helped the rouble pare losses.

Oil is Russia's chief export and falls in the commodity have been a major factor behind recent losses for Russian assets.

Russian share indexes were mixed on Friday, reflecting sharp moves in the rouble.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.2 percent to 857 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was up 0.8 percent at 1,649 points.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Jason Bush, Larry King)