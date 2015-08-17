MOSCOW Aug 17 Russia's rouble hit a new six-month low against the dollar in the opening minutes of trading on Monday, hurt by weaker oil prices and reports of an upsurge in fighting in east Ukraine.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was 0.7 percent weaker against the dollar at 65.45 and lost 0.5 percent to trade at 72.50 versus the euro. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov)