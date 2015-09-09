MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russia's rouble and Moscow-listed shares rose early on Wednesday, lifted by a bullish mood on global markets that buttressed investor appetite for risk.

At 0745 GMT, the rouble was 0.6 percent stronger against the dollar at 67.58 and gained 0.8 percent to trade at 75.58 versus the euro.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.4 percent to 805 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.8 percent higher at 1,728 points.

That followed a rally in Asian shares and strong gains in the United States and Europe on Tuesday which sparked a 4 percent rally in prices for oil, an important Russian export.

Brent crude was little changed on Wednesday at $49.6 a barrel.

"If oil stays around $50 a barrel, we think the rouble has room to appreciate, since there are no signs of savings dollarisation," VTB Capital analyst Maxim Korovin said in a note.

Purchases of foreign currency by households were a key factor behind a collapse in the rouble in December when the rouble repeatedly hit all-time lows.

Investor attention will soon turn to an approaching interest rate decision by Russia's central bank, which meets to discuss monetary policy on Friday.

The bank is seen keeping its main lending rate on hold due to rouble volatility and an uptick in inflation.

Analysts say the rouble's direction in the coming weeks will continue to be determined by moves in oil, while heavy foreign debt repayments by Russian companies are cited as a factor likely to weigh on the currency.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)