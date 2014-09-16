MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia's rouble currency fell sharply at the opening on Tuesday, touching a new all-time low and extending losses from the previous session, dragged lower in part by hefty foreign debt repayments by Russian companies this month.

At 1018 GMT, the rouble was 0.81 percent weaker against the dollar at 38.69 and lost 0.79 percent to trade at 50.03 versus the euro.

That left the currency 0.79 percent weaker at 43.80 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

Russian companies have around $20 billion in foreign debt payments due in September, according to Alexander Golovtsov, chief analyst at UralSib Asset Management.

Weighing on sentiment, investors worldwide are positioning for a possible hawkish shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy stance at its two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday.

"You could characterise the behaviour of the market on the dollar-rouble pair as panicky and irrational," Alexei Mikheev, an analyst at VTB 24 bank's investment department, said in a note to clients.

Russian shares also slipped on Tuesday, with the dollar-denominated RTS index down 0.9 percent at 1,184 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.1 percent lower at 1,452 points.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)