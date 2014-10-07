MOSCOW Oct 7 Russia's rouble currency weakened on Tuesday afternoon to over 44.60 roubles against a dollar-euro basket, the level at which the central bank starts automatic unlimited interventions to defend the currency.

The central bank said on Tuesday morning it had shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by 10 kopecks, to 35.60 to 44.60, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)