* Rouble hits new all-time low of 41.71 vs dlr

* Rosneft asks for more than $50 bln in state aid

* Russian firms scramble for dollars due to sanctions

* Oil prices stage slight recovery, providing support (Updates to reflect afternoon trading)

By Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning

MOSCOW, Oct 23 The rouble hit a new record low against the dollar on Thursday, prompting over $2 billion in central bank interventions after Russia's top oil firm sought huge amounts of state cash and firms scrambled for dollars.

At 1300 GMT, the rouble was 0.56 percent weaker at 41.65 against the dollar after earlier hitting 41.71 against the greenback for the first time. It was 0.67 lower at 52.74 versus the euro, earlier touching another all-time low against the single currency.

Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer which has been hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, has asked for more than $50 billion in state aid to help pay off its debt.

The figure is more than the $40 billion or so the company had asked for in August. The cash support would come from the National Wealth Fund, one of Russia's two sovereign wealth funds.

"The market's reaction is understandable because the roubles for Rosneft, taken from the National Wealth Fund, could be spent to purchase foreign currency to repay its debts," Dmitry Polevoy, chief Russia economist at ING Bank, wrote in a note.

"We believe that the company will not receive all the funds, because if that were happen, the market (and not only the forex market) and investors would get yet another signal about the quality of governance in the country."

Rosneft must repay 440 billion roubles' worth of debt by the end of this year and 626 billion roubles next year.

Demand for dollars also came from other Russian companies and banks that have to repay a total of $55 billion in foreign currency debts in the fourth quarter and are locked out of international capital markets due to Western sanctions.

Investors were generally cautious on rouble-based assets on Thursday amid speculation that international ratings agency Standard and Poor's could downgrade Russia's sovereign debt to 'junk' status at a ratings review expected on Friday.

Crude prices were a source of pressure in morning trading after falling nearly $2 late on Wednesday, but Brent futures later rose above $85, providing some support to the rouble.

RESISTING PRESSURE

Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday that the bank was going to resist speculative pressure on the foreign exchange market.

"However, the main caveat is that increased crude oil volatility makes it hard to distinguish between fundamental adjustments and speculative activities," analysts at VTB Capital said in a morning research note.

Traders said that, based on technical rules governing the central bank's forex market interventions, the regulator had spent over $2 billion defending the rouble on Thursday. That took the total cost of defending the rouble to over $15 billion since the start of October.

The central bank keeps the rouble in a trading band against a dollar-euro basket and intervenes automatically to defend the rouble once it breaches those limits, moving the band by 5 kopecks every time it spends $350 million in interventions.

The rouble's corridor was at 37.30-46.30 roubles against the basket as of Oct. 17, but traders said the bank had shifted the corridor as much as eight times on Thursday to 37.70-46.70 after minimal interventions earlier in the week.

The central bank announces how much it spends in market interventions on a given day with a two-day lag and reveals how many times it has shifted the bank's corridor with a one-day lag. The rouble touched an all-time low of 46.71 on Thursday.

Russian shares also slid, impacted by the weaker rouble and uncertainty over a court case involving oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov that has deepened investors' fears that the Kremlin wants to reclaim prized assets.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.1 percent to 1,036 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.3 percent lower at 1,369 points.

