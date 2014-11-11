MOSCOW Nov 11 The rouble opened weaker against both the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, following strong gains in the previous session, when the central bank let the currency float.

At 0604 GMT, the rouble was 0.1 percent weaker against the dollar at 45.89 and lost 0.4 percent to trade at 57.02 versus the euro.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)