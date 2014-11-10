(Updates to reflect trading after rouble float)

MOSCOW Nov 10 The rouble strengthened on Monday after the central bank let the currency float, defying market turbulence to meet a long-standing policy goal, and President Vladimir Putin said speculators risked losing money.

The rouble has slumped over 25 percent against the dollar this year as plunging oil prices and Western sanctions over Ukraine have shrivelled Russia's exports and investment inflows.

By 1355 GMT on Monday, the rouble traded around 2 percent higher at 45.69 against the dollar and was also 2 percent stronger at 56.84 against the euro.

The central bank said it had abolished the rouble's floating corridor against a dollar-euro basket and would no longer carry out regular interventions of $350 million a day.

The bank announced last week that it was limiting its interventions. Analysts said that amounted to a float of the currency and made the corridor, which offered traders obvious targets, effectively meaningless.

"The rouble 'free lunch' looks to be over, although we would not rule out pressure again mounting and the potential for a new record low," Tom Levinson, a forex analyst at Sberbank CIB, said in a note.

Although the float means the end of regular daily interventions, the bank has said the currency is undervalued and it could intervene suddenly if speculation persists.

Putin blamed speculators for the rouble's weakness and said Russia had no intention of introducing capital controls.

"It's clear the end of the long dollar/rouble trade came after the currency corridor was abolished, since ... at any moment the central bank can come out and punish speculators," said Mikhail Palei, a currency trader at VTB Capital.

"Volatility will remain, and the trading range in the dollar/rouble pair in the near future could be between 42-43 roubles per dollar at the lower end and 46-47 roubles at the upper end."

Since early October, the central bank has spent over $30 billion supporting the rouble.

The bank had said it would float the currency before the end of the year but had left open the exact timing.

The currency found support from higher prices for global oil benchmark Brent. Sales of oil and gas account for two thirds of Russian exports.

Russian's dollar-based RTS stocks index made big gains helped by the stronger rouble. At market close it was up 3.75 percent to 1,045 points. The rouble-based MICEX index was up 1.2 percent at 1,515 points. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov, Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jason Bush/Ruth Pitchford)