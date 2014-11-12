MOSCOW Nov 12 The rouble weakened slightly against the dollar and the euro in volatile early trade on Wednesday, after the Russian currency fell steeply in its previous session.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was 0.3 percent weaker against the dollar at 46.48 and lost 0.2 percent to trade at 58.02 versus the euro.

The rouble has fallen nearly 30 percent versus the dollar this year, with most of the decrease coming in the last three months as sanctions made it harder for banks and companies to refinance debts and tumbling oil prices hurt government revenue. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)