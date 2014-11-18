MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia's rouble edged lower in early trade on Tuesday, losing ground against both the dollar and the euro as oil prices hovered near a four-year low.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was 0.14 percent weaker against the dollar at 47.17 and lost 0.14 percent to trade at 58.85 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)