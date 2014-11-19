MOSCOW Nov 19 The rouble weakened slightly against the dollar and euro at market opening on Wednesday, falling back after gains in the previous session.

At 0707 GMT, the rouble was around 0.1 percent weaker against the dollar at 46.96 and 0.2 percent weaker against the euro at 58.80.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)