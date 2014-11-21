(Updates prices, adds comments)

By Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov

MOSCOW Nov 21 The rouble strengthened sharply in thin trade on Friday, heading for weekly gains of over 3 percent against the dollar, as oil prices recovered and exporters sold small amounts of foreign currency to meet their tax payments.

At 1200 GMT, the rouble was around 1.1 percent stronger against the dollar at 45.63 and gained 2 percent to trade at 56.72 versus the euro.

"Exporters are selling as little as they can, but there simply isn't a strong foreign currency bid like there was before," said Dmitry Deev, a currency trader from Credit Suisse.

"There is speculative buying (of foreign currency) on dips, capital outflow remains, but the volumes aren't comparable with the foreign currency demand we've seen recently."

Russian exporters sell foreign currency to meet monthly tax payments near the end of each month. Two large taxes, the mineral extraction tax and profit tax, fall due next week.

If exporters ramp up their foreign currency sales, the rouble could strengthen to below 45 roubles per dollar, a currency dealer at a large Russian bank said.

Analysts, however, predict volatile trading after the central bank this month allowed the rouble to float freely. The currency is down more than 25 percent against the dollar this year in part due to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

"The recent move in the rouble rate should not be seen as a change of trend. There are no long-term fundamental factors to support it," Vladimir Tikhomirov, an economist at BCS brokerage, said in a note.

The rouble was supported by firming oil prices as Brent futures rose to $81 a barrel on speculation OPEC could agree to output cuts next week and as Russia said it may cut production to shore up prices.

The euro, meanwhile, was weighed down by comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

Russian shares were mixed, in part due to the stronger rouble. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1 percent to 1,050 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.5 percent lower at 1,522 points.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s