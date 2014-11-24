MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's rouble extended gains in early trade on Monday, moving more than 2 percent higher versus the U.S. dollar on the day, helped by bullish investor sentiment globally and a slight recovery in oil prices.

At 0739 GMT, the rouble was around 2.1 percent firmer against the dollar at 44.75 and 2 percent stronger against the euro at 55.53. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)