(Updates prices, adds comments)
MOSCOW Nov 25 The Russian rouble reversed
earlier gains on Tuesday, breaking a five-day winning streak as
a cautious mood prevailed ahead of a key OPEC meeting on
Thursday.
At 1305 GMT, the rouble was 1.2 percent weaker against the
dollar at 45.54 and 1.1 percent weaker at 56.59
versus the euro.
The rouble had risen on opening, helped by monthly tax
payments. Russian companies pay the monthly mineral extraction
tax on Tuesday, requiring major exporters to convert foreign
currency earnings into roubles. Profit tax, another major
payment, falls due on Nov. 28.
However, the rouble later swung into negative territory,
illustrating market volatility in conditions of thin liquidity.
Traders said a single large bid for foreign currency had
contributed to the reversal.
"The cause of the present dynamic could be a large bid
knocking prices even with offer of foreign currency present,"
said Otkritie trader Pyotr Neimyshev. "'Large' in current
conditions, because now such a move can be caused, for example,
by a purchase of $200 million."
The rouble had risen for each of the preceding five
sessions, against the backdrop of a stabilisation of the oil
price before Thursday's OPEC meeting where the oil producers'
club may decide to cut production to support prices.
On Tuesday oil benchmark Brent was up around 0.6 percent to
over $80 a barrel, but opinions are divided over whether OPEC
will agree on production cuts.
Analysts warned that a failure to deliver on such cuts could
cause significant falls in the oil price with negative
consequences for the rouble.
"Looking forward, we think Russian FX trading is to remain
volatile, especially if the outcome of OPEC's meeting
disappoints," VTB Capital analyst Maxim Korovin said in a note.
Russian stock indexes fell back on Tuesday, as uncertainty
over the OPEC meeting encouraged caution after recent gains.
The dollar-based RTS index was down 1.7 percent to
1,058 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was broadly
flat at 1,529 points.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Reporting by Jason Bush and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by
Alexander Winning and Raissa Kasolowsky)