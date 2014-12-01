MOSCOW Dec 1 Russian central bank may have started to intervene on the foreign exchange market to curb rouble losses, three traders said on Monday.

"It may have been central bank," a trader at a Western bank told Reuters. The central bank declined to comment.

The rouble looked set for its steepest one-day fall since the Russian financial crisis of 1998 on Monday, plunging more than 6 percent against the dollar before recovering to losses of around 4 percent. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)