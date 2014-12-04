UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Dec 4 The Russian rouble firmed strongly at opening on Thursday against the dollar and the euro.
At 0702 GMT, the rouble was 2 percent firmer at 52.2 versus the dollar and 2.4 percent stronger at 64.25 against the euro. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts