(Adds details and comment, updates prices)

By Jason Bush and Vladimir Abramov

MOSCOW Dec 9 The rouble declined further on Tuesday as global oil prices hovered close to five-year lows, with mounting expectations the Russian central bank will raise interest rates on Thursday.

At 1410 GMT, the rouble was 0.8 percent weaker against the dollar at 54.18 and had lost 1.3 percent to stand at 67.10 versus the euro.

Global oil benchmark Brent fell to a five-year low of $65.29 earlier on Tuesday, extending Monday's steep decline. It saw a modest recovery to $66.54 in the afternoon, but this did little to help the rouble.

The Russian central bank (CBR) said on Tuesday it had spent $1.93 billion in currency market interventions last Friday, bringing last week's total to $4.53 billion, despite its decision to float the rouble a month ago.

"The CBR simply is not doing enough to convince the market that it is serious, using a pea-shooter in terms of current piecemeal intervention," said Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash in a note. "It will need to hike rates significantly to defend the rouble, or let the rouble further weaken."

The central bank board is meeting on Thursday to consider interest rate policy. A Reuters poll on Tuesday predicted that the bank would increase its main lending rate by one point to 10.5 percent in a bid to help the rouble.

A trader at a large Russian bank said that the rouble could now stabilise close to present levels.

"It seems to me that driving the dollar higher (against the rouble) is senseless - the central bank could strike and corporates have clearly bought enough forex at the moment," he said.

He added, however: "There aren't people mad enough to bet on the rouble strengthening ... There aren't hopes for an improvement in the economic situation or the abolition of sanctions and these aren't expected, nor is a significant rebound in the oil price."

Western sanctions imposed over Russia's actions in Ukraine are a major factor behind the financial turmoil. Investors are pessimistic that they will be lifted soon, despite new attempts to stop fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Russian stocks fell heavily in early trading in response to the low oil price, but later trimmed losses following the modest oil price rebound.

At 1410 GMT the dollar-based RTS was down 0.99 percent to 861.77 points, having earlier set a new five-year low of 847. The rouble-based MICEX was little changed.

"If earlier investors looked for defence of their savings from devaluation by buying shares, now we're seeing the effect of a capital outflow from securities," Veles Capital analyst Alexander Kosyukov said in a note.

"Such a 'flight' shows the extremely negative mood of investors, as a result of which we could see the RTS index falling to 800 points in the next week or two."

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Jason Bush and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)