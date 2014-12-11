MOSCOW Dec 11 The rouble strengthened slightly at market opening on Thursday, reversing some of the previous session's losses, before the Russian central bank's monetary policy meeting later in the day.

At 0710 GMT, the rouble was around 0.3 percent stronger against the dollar at 54.70 and gained 0.2 percent to trade at 68.14 versus the euro. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)