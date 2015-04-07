MOSCOW, April 7 The Russian rouble was little changed against the U.S. dollar on opening on Tuesday, fluctuating around its opening level by around 0.1 percent in either direction.

At 0705 GMT the rouble was 0.1 percent weaker at 55.51, after reaching a 2015 high of 55.12 late on Monday when the rouble was boosted by a surge in the international oil price. (Reporting by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage)