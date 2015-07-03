MOSCOW, July 3 Russia's rouble fell on Friday, as traders awaited a sovereign rating review by Fitch and caution reigned before a weekend referendum in Greece that could shape the future of the euro zone and affect investor appetite for risky assets worldwide.

At 0755 GMT, the rouble was 0.2 percent weaker against the dollar at 55.65 and lost 0.4 percent to trade at 61.78 versus the euro.

Ratings agency Fitch is expected to release an announcement on Friday evening Moscow time on its review of Russia's sovereign credit rating.

It is the last of the three major ratings agencies to classify Russia as investment grade, after Standard & Poor's and Moody's downgraded Russia to 'junk' status earlier in the year, following a sharp economic slowdown and Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday he did not expect Russia's rating to be changed by Fitch.

Still, a downgrade to junk could prompt some investors to ditch Russian assets, thus weighing on the Russian currency.

Anton Startsev, an analyst at investment firm OLMA, said volumes on Russia's currency and stock markets could be thin on Friday, barring a ratings revision.

He cited a public holiday in the United States and the referendum in Greece on Sunday on whether the country should accept the terms of a bailout offered by creditors last month.

Russian share indexes also fell on Friday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.6 percent to 926 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 0.2 percent lower at 1,637 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)