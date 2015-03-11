UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, March 11 The Russian rouble rose at market opening, tracking up a firmer oil price after a sharp fall in oil and the rouble on Tuesday.
At 0703 GMT the rouble was up 0.3 percent against the dollar at 62.34, and up 0.5 percent at 66.67 against the euro. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February