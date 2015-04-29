MOSCOW, April 29 The Russian rouble traded weaker early on Wednesday after rising strongly a day earlier on a weaker U.S. dollar.

At 0707 GMT, the rouble was around 0.4 percent weaker against the dollar at 51.74 and lost 0.3 percent to trade at 56.81 versus the euro.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)