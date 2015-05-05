MOSCOW May 5 Russia's rouble opened weaker against the dollar on Tuesday but rose against the euro after a four-day holiday weekend when domestic markets were closed.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was around 0.6 percent weaker against the dollar at 52.01 but gained 0.3 percent to trade at 57.74 versus the euro.

The dollar strengthened 0.3 percent on Tuesday against a basket of currencies.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)