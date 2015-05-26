MOSCOW May 26 Russia's rouble opened sharply weaker against the dollar on Tuesday but was little changed against the euro, as the U.S. currency surged on global markets.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was 0.8 percent weaker against the dollar at 50.38 and had lost less than 0.1 percent to trade at 54.90 versus the euro.

The dollar was over 1 percent stronger against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, benefiting from comments on Friday by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on interest rates and the U.S. economy.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)