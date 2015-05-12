MOSCOW May 12 Russia's rouble opened little changed on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend, weakening slightly against the dollar but gaining against the euro.

At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.1 percent weaker against the dollar at 51.09 but gained 0.1 percent to trade at 57.17 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, an important driver for all Russian assets, was trading 0.1 percent higher on the day at around $65 a barrel, little changed from its close on Friday.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)