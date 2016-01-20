MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia's rouble extended losses on Wednesday to trade at 80 roubles per dollar, close to an all-time low against the U.S. currency as oil prices slid and global markets fell.

The rouble touched a 13-month low of 80.02 roubles per dollar before recovering slightly.

The rouble last weakened beyond 80 roubles per dollar in December 2014, when it set a record low of 80.1 per dollar. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)